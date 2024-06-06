 Elon Musk's X officially allows porn in new update to content policies - Hindustan Times
Elon Musk's X officially allows porn in new update to content policies

ByHT News Desk
Jun 06, 2024 08:55 AM IST

The new policies replace the “former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies” and aim to provide greater “clarity” regarding the rules governing content

Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) officially announced a shift in its content policies under which pornographic material will be allowed, the company announced in its updated policies regarding “Adult Content and Violent Content”. The new policies replace the “former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies” and aim to provide greater “clarity” regarding the rules governing content and increase “transparency in their enforcement”.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference on innovation and startups.(Reuters)
Additionally, the social media platform has also permitted adult nudity or sexual content, including AI-generated, photographic or animated projections, it said.

What X said on ‘Adult' and ‘Violent' content

The social media platform said that “Adult Content covers our approach to sharing consensual sexual content and adult nudity,” and “Violent Content covers violent speech and violent media to allow for a more holistic approach to combating violence in all forms.”

How to mark content on X

For users who share adult content on X, the social media platform suggested adjusting their media settings to ensure such images and videos are placed behind a content warning. There will also be an option to add a one-time content warning to individual posts.

Harmful content will be prohibited

X will continue to ban pornographic content that is harmful or non-consensual or any content that promotes the objectification of people or harm to minors, it said. Adult content will not be allowed in profile pictures, banners or other publicly visible areas, the social media platform said.

What about underage users

Users under 18 or those who haven't provided their birth date on the social media platform will be unable to view posts marked as adult content.

