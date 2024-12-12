Microsoft testing file sharing feature between Windows and iPhone: How to use

Here's good news for users who use both an Apple iPhone and a Windows PC. Microsoft is coming up with a new feature enabling file sharing between the two devices. Microsoft is trying to make iPhonr users life easier. (Representational Image)

The company is reportedly working on an update for its Phone Link app, trying to make the transfer of files between the Windows PC and the iPhone easier.

According to a blog post shared by Microsoft, the feature has been made available for those who are a part of the Windows Insiders program.

The app already has features like phone notifications on PC and answering calls directly on PC. The new feature of file sharing for iPhone users will be a big enhancement to the app’s capabilities.

File sharing between Windows and iPhone

There are a few things that a user must keep in mind before using the new feature. First of all, it is still in the testing phase and is only available for Windows Insiders users. Also, the iPhone in question must be running on iOS 16 or higher versions of the operating system.

A user who falls in all those categories needs to install the Link to Windows app on the iPhone. The app version should be version 1.24112.73 or higher. Also, the PC must have the Phone Link app updated to version 1.24112.89.0 or later.

When all that is done, the Link to Windows will appear as an option for sharing files on the iPhone, letting the user send photos, documents and other files directly to the PC.

The feature will soon be rolled out for regular users in the coming months after the testing and debugging phase of the product is done.

It will be interesting to see how Microsoft works around the limitations of the Apple ecosystem that has caused problems for the company's Phone Link app in the past.