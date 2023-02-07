Home / Business / Moody's says bank exposure to Adani limited, to not affect credit quality

Moody's says bank exposure to Adani limited, to not affect credit quality

business
Published on Feb 07, 2023 07:35 PM IST

Moody's sees bank exposure to Adani not large to affect credit quality. However it added that risks for banks can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans.

The Adani group has been caught into storm after Hindenburg report.(AFP)
The Adani group has been caught into storm after Hindenburg report.(AFP)
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday said banks' exposures to Adani are not large enough to affect their credit quality materially.

"While we estimate that the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1 per cent of total loans for most banks," it said. ALSO READ: Some Adani shares rise from Hindenberg crisis, after group's market losses hit $110 billion

"Risks for banks can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans."

However, the group's access to funding from international markets can be curtailed because of heightened risk perception.

"Yet the overall quality of Indian banks' corporate loans will be stable," it said. ALSO READ: LIC holds under 1% stake in equity, debt in Adani Group: Govt tells Parliament

"Corporates in general have deleveraged in the past few years. This is reflected in modest growth in their corporate loan books. Further, banks' underwriting has been conservative."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moody 's adani group gautam adani moody's investors service + 2 more
moody 's adani group gautam adani moody's investors service + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out