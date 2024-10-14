N Chandrasekaran on Ratan Tata's concern with Tata HQ renovation: 'Where will the dogs go?'

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said that for late Ratan Tata small details were very important as he recalled that when he wanted to renovate Tata Sons' headquarters Bombay House in 2017, the first question Ratan Tata asked was what would happen to the dogs living there. Ratan Tata died on October 9 in Mumbai. He was 86. During the 2017 Bombay House renovation, Ratan Tata prioritized the welfare of dogs living on the premises. N Chandrasekaran noted Tata's joy upon seeing the kennel, showcasing how small details reflect deeper values and priorities in significant undertakings.

He shared, “I expressed a desire to renovate our headquarters, Bombay House. Bombay House had not been touched since 1924, and more important (as many people told me) Mr. Tata would not like it. “Bombay House is a temple,” I was told, emphasising its sanctity. When I finally mentioned to Mr. Tata about Bombay House, he said, “May I ask you something? When you say ‘renovate’, do you mean ‘vacate’?” I explained that we planned to move everyone to a nearby office. He gently clarified: “Where will the dogs go?””

N Chandrasekaran explained that the dogs were an integral part of Bombay House and at that time he informed Ratan Tata that they would build a kennel for the dogs. He wrote, “The dogs were an integral part of Bombay House, often seen at the reception. “We will build a kennel.” “Really?” he said, considering it.When the renovation of Bombay House was complete, Mr. Tata wanted to see the kennel first. He was very happy to see how thoughtful the kennel’s design was, and how well the dogs would be cared for.”

Sharing how Ratan Tata reacted, N Chandrasekaran said, “Seeing his happiness with the kennel and his priorities was a reminder that while big projects are important, it’s the details that reveal how we think, what we prioritise, and how we are perceived. His joy was confirmation that we had done the right thing.”