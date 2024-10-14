Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Ratan Tata: ‘There really was no one like him’

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said that anyone who met veteran industrialist Ratan Tata “came away with a story about his humanity, warmth, and dreams for India.” There was no one like him, N Chandrasekaran said as he reflected on his relationship with Ratan Tata. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran reflected on Ratan Tata's warmth and commitment to employees. He recounted a dispute resolution meeting where Tata emphasized empathy and understanding, showcasing his exceptional memory and keen observation skills.

He shared in a LinkedIn post, “Our relationship grew over the years, first focusing on business and eventually evolving into a more personal connection. We discussed interests ranging from cars to hotels, but when our conversations turned to other matters—those of daily life—he would show how much he noticed and felt. He was someone to be discovered, over time and through experience.”

Sharing an instance, N Chandrasekaran said that Ratan Tata was focused “on making sure employees were well taken care of—not just to resolve the dispute, but to ensure their and their families’ well-being.”

He said, “Just after I became Chairman, I was introduced to a situation within Tata Motors which involved a dispute between the company and the employees’ union over wages for two years. In March ‘17, Mr. Tata and I met the union leaders together. During the meeting, Mr. Tata relayed three messages: he regretted the delay in finding a resolution. He explained that the company was passing through hardship. And both of us committed that this dispute would be concluded within a fortnight.”

Praising Ratan Tata, he noted, “If Mr. Tata ever visited a place, he could recall everything—from the placement of smallest piece of furniture, the lighting, colours, and so on. His memory was photographic. He remembered the covers and content of books and magazines and referred to them even years later. He was always observing and processing, from large ideas to minute detail.”