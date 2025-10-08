Navi Mumbai International Airport, India’s newest aviation hub, takes off - 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport, bringing Mumbai on a par with the likes of New York to London and Tokyo as metropolitan areas with at least two airports. Interiors of the newly-constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

“Mumbai's long wait [for a second international airport] has ended,” PM Modi said at the inauguration in the presence of Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Airports Ltd. that has built the aviation hub. “The Navi Mumbai International Airport and underground metro are set to transform travel and connectivity in Mumbai.”

The NMIA is seen as a milestone in India’s aviation infrastructure, promising to transform air connectivity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and relieve congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Andheri. For the Adani Group, NMIA cements its position as India’s largest private airport operator. For Maharashtra, it signals the rise of Navi Mumbai as the region’s next economic engine.

“This airport is more than a building of steel and glass—it is a gateway to the aspirations of a new India,” PM Modi said.

1. History and future timeline Proposed in 1997, the Navi Mumbai airport faced years of delays due to land acquisition and environmental clearances. The Adani Group formally took over the project in July 2021 after acquiring GVK’s airport assets.

Construction began in 2022, with trial operations likely by late 2025.

The first phase of the NMIA, which PM Modi inaugurated on Wednesday, was built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore. While the Navi Mumbai airport can handle 2 crore passengers immediately, the capacity will eventually increase to 9 crore upon completion. By 2032, NMIA is expected to have four runways and three interconnected terminals.

2. Commercial operations from December 2025 While the airport has been inaugurated, commercial operations will begin only after a series of mandatory safety and regulatory clearances.

Officials from Adani Airports Holdings Ltd. said it will take around 30-45 days for final security checks and another 45-60 days for systems integration and trial runs.

The first commercial flight is expected to take off in December 2025, initially handling domestic routes before scaling up to international operations.