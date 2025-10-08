Navi Mumbai airport inaugurated by PM Modi: ‘Anxiety-free’ digital features, flights, cost | All you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, October 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, October 8.
Here's all you need to know about India’s first fully-digital airport:
- When will Navi Mumbai airport see flights? Operations at the state-of-the-art airport are set to begin in December 2025.
- When can you buy tickets? Ticket sales are likely to start by the end of October. IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express are ready for flights.
- How much has it cost to build? The Navi Mumbai airport has been built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore. This puts Mumbai on the global list of cities or wider metropolitan regions that have multiple airports. Others include London, New York, and Tokyo. If New Delhi's satellites cities are counted as part of the wider metropolitan area, it also has Ghaziabad (Hindon) and the upcoming Jewar (Noida) airports besides the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.
- What are the digital features of Navi Mumbai airport? The tag of India’s first fully digital airport means facilities for pre-booking vehicle parking slots, as well as online baggage drop booking, and immigration services.
- Why is NMIA being called ‘anxiety-free’? The digital features that cut waiting times and add convenience at every stage make it an “anxiety-free” airport, according to Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) that manages that airport. “You will be able to get a message on your phone telling you, for example, that your bag is number 20 on the carousel,” he said. It is being developed in five phases by the Adani group with the City Industrial Development Corporation.
