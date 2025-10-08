Navi Mumbai airport inaugurated by PM Modi: ‘Anxiety-free’ digital features, flights, cost | All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, October 8. The interiors of the Navi Mumbai International Airport have lotus designs that give the airport a traditional touch within a futuristic architectural form.(ANI)

Here's all you need to know about India’s first fully-digital airport:

When will Navi Mumbai airport see flights? Operations at the state-of-the-art airport are set to begin in December 2025.

Operations at the state-of-the-art airport are set to begin in December 2025. When can you buy tickets? Ticket sales are likely to start by the end of October. IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express are ready for flights.

How much has it cost to build? The Navi Mumbai airport has been built at a cost of ₹ 19,650 crore. This puts Mumbai on the global list of cities or wider metropolitan regions that have multiple airports. Others include London, New York, and Tokyo. If New Delhi's satellites cities are counted as part of the wider metropolitan area, it also has Ghaziabad (Hindon) and the upcoming Jewar (Noida) airports besides the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

An aerial view of the Navi Mumbai airport, shared by PM Narendra Modi.(X)