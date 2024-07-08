New Apple Watch Series 10 could have big changes with upcoming 10 year anniversary

Apple plans to bring significant changes to the Apple Watch Series 10 this fall to possibly commemorate its tenth anniversary, Bloomberg wrote, adding that the new watches are expected to come with larger displays and slimmer profiles. This illustration photo shows an Apple Watch 9 displaying the blood-oxygen level detection settings (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

Both versions of the Series 10 Apple Watch, which are codenamed N217 and N218 will get screens which are about as large as the Apple Watch Ultra and also a new chip.

However, its not entirely clear if the new watches will be launched as anniversary models, the report read.

What are the new features the new Apple watches may get?

While Apple has been developing health tools for its watches, such as those which can detect high blood pressure and sleep apnea, reliability issues were visible while testing, which may postpone their release even beyond this year.

What are the challenges with the features for Apple watches?

Even if the blood pressure feature does launch, it cannot yet be a replacement for the blood-pressure cuff, Bloomberg wrote, reasoning that it will only monitor if the blood pressure is relatively high by figuring out the baseline.

The sleep anea feature is facing even bigger challenges, especially because of Apple’s ongoing legal disputes with Masimo Corp.

Apple has also been working on a glucose monitoring feature for a decade, and has hit major milestones in that, the report read.

Apple is also looking at 3D-printing the chassis for some Apple Watch models, which could speed up production and also be environmentally friendly by using less material.

