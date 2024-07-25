Nvidia starts latest chips delivery to Indian partners Tata Communications, Jio
Nvidia delivers GH200 AI chips to Indian partners like Tata Communications and Jio Platforms for AI-cloud infrastructure.
AI chip giant Nvidia started delivering its latest chips such as GH200 AI to Indian partners like Tata Communications and Jio Platforms which are building artificial intelligence (AI)-cloud infrastructure, it was reported. Nvidia's managing director of South Asia Vishal Dhupar told Moneycontrol, “Yes, the deployment is ongoing by our partners, and we are delivering products to them.”
Tata Communications MD and CEO AS Lakshminarayanan confirmed the development and said the company had received some chips, which were were being installed, as per the report.
This comes amid concerns over the delays in Nvidia delivering the chips after Jensen Huang's company announced partnerships with Reliance and Tata group companies to help them develop AI-powered supercomputers, AI clouds, and generative AI applications in September last year.
Vishal Dhupar told the outlet that his focus is on solving "hard problems" for India through collaborations, Nvidia's technology and AI products. The company is not chasing market share but is more focused on creating new markets which would help the economy, he said.
"We want to do it because nobody was willing to solve them. It was within my competency; I could put resources and apply myself, and I know that it impacts people and the economy. I build markets… I build industries. There's another school of thought, where people run fast and want to go after market share. I would rather spend my energy on long-term problems, creating markets, and ensuring people benefit," he said.
