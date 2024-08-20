OnePlus Buds Pro 3 India launch: Expected price to be under 12,000

OnePlus is set to reveal its OnePlus Buds Pro 3 today after the launch of OnePlus Pad 2, Nord 4 and several other devices. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may have a dual driver setup and several other upgrades over its predecessor. It may cost the same price, reports claimed. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 India launch: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be unveiled by the company at a virtual event beginning at 6:30pm.

When and where to watch launch?

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be unveiled by the company at a virtual event beginning at 6:30pm. The company has collaborated with musician Anuv Jain for this launch and it is expected that the artist will be present during the event. You can watch the live unveiling of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 on the OnePlus India YouTube channel.

What are the expected specifications of OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is likely feature a dual driver setup, an 11mm woofer, a 6mm tweeter and support for the LHDC 5.0 codec. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are reportedly equipped with 50dB of noise cancellation that could be twice as clear as its predecessor. It could provide 43 hours of battery life with the case which is an increase of 4 hours over the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. OnePlus may claim 5 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge of Buds Pro 3.

What is the expected price of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may have box price of ₹13,999 but they could be retailed at a similar price to last year's OnePlus Buds Pro 2 which started at a price of ₹11,999 in India.