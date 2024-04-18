PayPal co-founder says AI will be worse for math people than writers because…

AI is a debatable subject that is often looked at as a double-edged sword. There are apprehensions regarding its future and the effect on humans thereof. The decrease in employment opportunities because of AI is one of the most relevant topics in today’s world.

In the latest episode of Conversations with Tyler, the co-founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel, said that AI will be "worse for the math people than the word people."

Peter Thiel founded PayPal in 1998, but since then he has been involved in a lot of other ventures including Artificial Intelligence. He founded a company named Palantir in the year 2003 that provides Artificial Intelligence models to the militaries of different countries.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT becoming a household tool today, which is expected to become more advanced in the near future, has raised a lot of questions regarding the future of humans in this rapidly growing world.

"My intuition would be it's going to be quite the opposite, where it seems much worse for the math people than the word people. What people have told me is that they think within three to five years, the AI models will be able to solve all the US Math Olympiad problems. That would shift things quite a bit," Peter Thiel said when the host, Tyler Cowen asked him if writers should worry with the advent of technology like ChatGPT.

According to Peter Thiel, math is often seen as a measure of competency. It has always been considered as a benchmark to check a person’s ability. He also seems to think that people are very biased towards the subject and give it a lot of preference, which has its disadvantages.