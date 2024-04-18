 Ex-Tesla worker loses job in a month, says layoff sudden: 'No warning at all’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-Tesla worker loses job in a month, says layoff sudden: 'No warning at all’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 03:16 PM IST

Elon Musk issued a notice to the employees of the company that he is laying off 10% of the employees globally.

An ex-Tesla worker, Ezekiel Love, who lost his job a month after joining Tesla recently told KVUE that he is unable to pay his rent.

Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US.(Reuters)
Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US.(Reuters)

It had only been a month since he started working in the company when he received the termination letter on Monday. He thought it was a great opportunity for him to learn since the company is leading in innovation and manufacturing, so this news came as a shock to him.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Forget chemists! In a first, govt mulling putting medicines in general stores with new OTC drug policy

Love said, "Wow, no warning at all. I don't have a job, I can't pay my rent."

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, issued a notice to the employees of the company that he is laying off 10% of the employees globally. A company-wide email was sent on Sunday stating that the layoffs are important to be done for the future of the company and the growth of its next phase.

It came as a shock to the employees who were least expecting such a sudden layoff in the company. Some of the employees even came to the office, after which they realized that they had been laid off because their ID badges stopped working.

Read more: Yamuna Expressway Authority group housing plots scheme is back! Near Noida airport, know what it offers

The company is dealing with pressure from the Wall Street investors about Musk’s actions and future plan for the company. Some of the discounts for automobiles have been removed in the US market, as part of the cost-cutting process for the company.

Also, the sales of the previous quarter have not been significant. In fact, they have dropped by more than 20% in comparison to the previous quarter, leading to such strict actions being taken by the giant multinational.

Read more: HDFC Life Q4 results: Net profit rises 15% to 411 crore, beats estimate

The strategic moves by the CEO are being speculated by everyone as he plans on simplifying the systems in the company and make them more efficient. He is also planning on launching a self-driving taxi called "Robotaxi,” on 8th August.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Ex-Tesla worker loses job in a month, says layoff sudden: 'No warning at all’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On