Paytm gets preliminary RBI nod for wallet licence; shares hit record high

India's Paytm on Friday received preliminary central bank approval for its payments services unit to issue prepaid payment products, including digital wallets, sending its shares to a record high of 1,960 rupees.

Paytm Payments Services will be able to offer prepaid payment instruments, including wallets. (Representational Image) (Reuters)

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Paytm Payments Services will be able to offer prepaid payment instruments, including wallets, to customers after receiving the central bank's final authorisation, the company said in a filing.

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The unit can offer these services to customers after receiving the RBI's final authorisation.

Also Read: RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank licence

The approval comes more than two years after the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits and wallet top-ups over persistent regulatory non-compliance and supervisory concerns, effectively halting its normal wallet operations.

Earlier, this year the RBI cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest approval allows Paytm's wholly owned subsidiary to move towards restarting wallet services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest approval allows Paytm's wholly owned subsidiary to move towards restarting wallet services. {{/usCountry}}