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    RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank licence

    Backed by One97 Communications, Paytm Payments Bank secured a limited banking licence in August 2015 to take small deposits but not give out loans.

    Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 7:47 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
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    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank Ltd., more than two years after the regulator imposed business curbs over violations, including lapses in customer due diligence.

    Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. (PTI)
    Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. (PTI)

    Backed by One97 Communications Ltd., which once counted China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank as investors, Paytm had obtained a limited banking license in August 2015 that allowed it to take small deposits but not give out loans.

    In January 2024, the Reserve bank of India had ordered the bank to stop accepting fresh deposits due to, what it said at the time, non-compliance with rules, including on customer due diligence, use of funds and technology infrastructure.

    The RBI said on Friday it would make an application for winding up of the bank before the high court.

    While the bank remains operational, its activities are severely limited to processing withdrawals of existing deposits and facilitating loan referrals through banking correspondents, according to its website. It cannot take fresh deposits.

    • HT Business Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Business Desk

      The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More

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