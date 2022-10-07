Home / Business / Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 7: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 7: Check latest rates in your city

Published on Oct 07, 2022 11:32 AM IST

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 7, 2022: Petrol costs ₹113.49 per litre while diesel costs ₹98.24 per litre in Sriganganagar. In Delhi, one litre of petrol costs ₹96.72 while the price of diesel stood at ₹89.62 per litre.

Fuel was the costliest in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar while petrol and diesel were cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar Island capital Port Blair.
ByAryan Prakash

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 139th straight day in several cities of India. According to the latest prices announced by the oil companies, fuel was the costliest in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar while petrol and diesel were cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar Island capital Port Blair.

On Friday, crude oil rate stood at $90 per barrel while the prices of Brent Crude and WTI were $94.58 and $88.68 respectively.

Talking about fuel prices, petrol costs 113.49 per litre while diesel costs 98.24 per litre in Sriganganagar. In Delhi, one litre of petrol costs 96.72 while the price of diesel stood at 89.62 per litre. On the other hand, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at 84.1 per litre and 79.74 per litre respectively. In India' financial capital Mumbai, petrol costs 106.31 per litre while diesel costs 94.27 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices of top Indian cities on October 7, 2022.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NEW DELHI 96.72  89.62
MUMBAI 106.31  94.27
KOLKATA 106.03  92.76
CHENNAI 102.63  94.24
BENGALURU 101.94 87.89
JAIPUR 108.48  93.72
PATNA  107.24   94.04
PARBHANI (MAHARASHTRA) 109.45  95.85
AHMEDABAD 96.42  92. 17

You can check petrol and diesel prices in your city daily through SMS. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) customers can type RSP and send to 9224992249. The HPCL customers can check the daily fuel prices by typing HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. On the other hand, BPCL customers can type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

