Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 7: Check latest rates in your city

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 139th straight day in several cities of India. According to the latest prices announced by the oil companies, fuel was the costliest in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar while petrol and diesel were cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar Island capital Port Blair.



On Friday, crude oil rate stood at $90 per barrel while the prices of Brent Crude and WTI were $94.58 and $88.68 respectively.

Talking about fuel prices, petrol costs ₹113.49 per litre while diesel costs ₹98.24 per litre in Sriganganagar. In Delhi, one litre of petrol costs ₹96.72 while the price of diesel stood at ₹89.62 per litre. On the other hand, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at ₹84.1 per litre and ₹79.74 per litre respectively. In India' financial capital Mumbai, petrol costs ₹106.31 per litre while diesel costs ₹94.27 per litre.



Here are the petrol and diesel prices of top Indian cities on October 7, 2022.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NEW DELHI ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 MUMBAI ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 KOLKATA ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 CHENNAI ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 BENGALURU ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 JAIPUR ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 PATNA ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04 PARBHANI (MAHARASHTRA) ₹ 109.45 ₹ 95.85 AHMEDABAD ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92. 17

You can check petrol and diesel prices in your city daily through SMS. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) customers can type RSP and send to 9224992249. The HPCL customers can check the daily fuel prices by typing HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. On the other hand, BPCL customers can type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON