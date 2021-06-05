PhonePe withdraws injunction plea, to push for full trial

Digital payments firm PhonePe has withdrawn its injunction plea against BharatPe over the use of the suffix ‘Pe’ as it prepares to take on the latter in a full trial expected to start in July.

After the Delhi high court dismissed PhonePe’s interim injunction plea in April, the company moved a division bench to seek relief.

However, it has now withdrawn its injunction plea. As per the latest court order dated June 1, PhonePe’s senior counsel told the division bench that it does not want to proceed with its injunction plea any further

“After some arguments, learned senior counsel for the appellant (PhonePe) does not wish to press the present appeal. He, however, prays for the expeditious disposal of the suit. Keeping in view of the aforesaid limited prayer, we dispose of the present appeal by directing the learned single judge to expedite the hearing and disposal of the suit. We further direct that none of the parties shall unnecessarily take an adjournment in the proceedings before the learned single judge,” said the recent court order by a division bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Navin Chawla .

PhonePe filed a commercial lawsuit against BharatPe, alleging violation of its trademark and claiming exclusivity on the ‘Pe’ suffix in May 2019 at the Delhi high court.

The company was also seeking an injunction against BharatPe over the use of ‘Pe’ in its brand and app names, with the Delhi high court. Both firms have been arguing against the use of ‘Pe’ since 2018, even before the lawsuit.

“We had filed for an injunction almost two years ago to get a temporary reprieve until the main trial started. Given that the injunction ruling took two years to come, it had partially lost its meaning in time anyways because BharatPe continues to actively plagiarize our mark ‘Pe’. Our main recourse was always going to be decided in a trial,” a PhonePe spokesperson said.