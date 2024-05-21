 Prashant Kishor's stock market prediction: ‘If BJP fails to win 370 seats…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prashant Kishor's stock market prediction: ‘If BJP fails to win 370 seats…’

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 02:33 PM IST

If BJP wins less than 370 seats, markets may reflect the failure, Prashant Kishor said.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fails to achieve its own target of 370 seats in the Lok Sabha election, investors’ disappointment will be seen in the stock markets. During an interview with NDTV, Prashant Kishor drew an analogy with the corporate world and said that when a company fails to achieve its goals, the stock market punishes it even if the performance is not too bad.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor during an interview talked about the impact of Lok Sabha election results on the stock market. (PTI)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor during an interview talked about the impact of Lok Sabha election results on the stock market. (PTI)

Read more: PM Modi predicts post-election stock market rally: ‘Risk-taking capacity…’

In the case of Lok Sabha elections, if BJP wins less than 370 seats, markets may reflect the failure, he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"When the expectation from a company is very high and they do not meet that despite performing well, the stock market punishes them. From this point of view, if the BJP scores less than 370 seats, this may become a talking point. The markets too may reflect this," he said.

Read more: Prashant Kishor predicts how many seats BJP will win in Lok Sabha election 2024: ‘On June 4…’

Called the BJP's 370-seat target a "smart" move, he said, “In the last three-four months, the discussion has centred around '370' and '400 paar'. Consider it a BJP strategy or Opposition's weakness, but the BJP has entirely shifted the goalpost from 272 to 370. This has benefitted the BJP. Now, no one is saying Modi ji will lose, they are saying they may not get 370 seats.”

He also claimed that in case the BJP gets seats lesser than the 370 mark they expect, the PM Modi-led party will form the government.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Prashant Kishor's stock market prediction: ‘If BJP fails to win 370 seats…’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On