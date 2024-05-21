Prashant Kishor's stock market prediction: ‘If BJP fails to win 370 seats…’

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fails to achieve its own target of 370 seats in the Lok Sabha election, investors’ disappointment will be seen in the stock markets. During an interview with NDTV, Prashant Kishor drew an analogy with the corporate world and said that when a company fails to achieve its goals, the stock market punishes it even if the performance is not too bad. Political strategist Prashant Kishor during an interview talked about the impact of Lok Sabha election results on the stock market. (PTI)

In the case of Lok Sabha elections, if BJP wins less than 370 seats, markets may reflect the failure, he said.

"When the expectation from a company is very high and they do not meet that despite performing well, the stock market punishes them. From this point of view, if the BJP scores less than 370 seats, this may become a talking point. The markets too may reflect this," he said.

Called the BJP's 370-seat target a "smart" move, he said, “In the last three-four months, the discussion has centred around '370' and '400 paar'. Consider it a BJP strategy or Opposition's weakness, but the BJP has entirely shifted the goalpost from 272 to 370. This has benefitted the BJP. Now, no one is saying Modi ji will lose, they are saying they may not get 370 seats.”

He also claimed that in case the BJP gets seats lesser than the 370 mark they expect, the PM Modi-led party will form the government.