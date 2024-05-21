Prashant Kishor predicts how many seats BJP will win in Lok Sabha election 2024: ‘On June 4…’

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday claimed that there is neither significant dissatisfaction with the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre nor a strong demand for an alternative. In an interview with NDTV, the Jan Suraaj Party chief also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to guide the BJP to another victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, predicting that the saffron party seat count could be close to or even surpass its 2019 tally of 303. Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor during an interview.(PTI)

“I think Modi-led BJP is returning. They may get the same numbers as last election or do slightly better,” NDTV quoted Prashant Kishor as saying. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"We should look at the fundamentals. If there is anger against the incumbent government and its leader, there is a possibility that regardless of whether there is an alternative, people may decide to vote them out. So far, we have not heard that there is widespread public anger against Modiji. There may be disappointment, unfulfilled aspirations, but we have not heard of widespread anger," Prashant Kishor added.

Responding to a question on the BJP's 370 seats and the NDA's 400-plus target, Prashant Kishor said, “If the BJP wins 275 seats, its leaders are not going to say that we will not form the government because we had claimed we will win 370. So, we need to see whether they are getting 272, the majority mark. Politics and chatter will continue. Those doing commentary will continue to do so. But I don't see any risk, and NDA seems to be returning to power.”

Interestingly, Prashant Kishor's prediction comes shortly after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said with the completion of each phase of the Lok Sabha polls, it is becoming clearer that the Narendra Modi government is on its way out, and the INDIA bloc is coming to power on June 4.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said the INDIA bloc will give a stable government to the country.

"With each passing poll phase, it is becoming clearer that the Modi government is on its way out, and the INDIA bloc will come to power on June 4," the Delhi chief minister said.