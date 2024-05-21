Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Cong leaders pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on 33rd death anniversary
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live updates: The fifth phase, considered the most urban among the seven phases, saw voting in several high-profile constituencies, such as Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, along with six constituencies in Mumbai, Hajipur in Bihar, and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 54.85%, while Jammu and Kashmir recorded 56.73% by 11:30 pm. Similarly, Jharkhand saw a turnout of 63.07%, Ladakh 69.62%, Maharashtra 54.29%, Odisha 67.59%, Uttar Pradesh 57.79%, and West Bengal 74.65%....Read More
Monday's fifth-phase voting saw participation from over 53 million people across 49 seats in six states and two Union territories. The voter turnout of 60.5% marked a slight decrease compared to the 62.4% recorded five years ago, yet it indicated increased participation compared to the earlier phases.
Latest highlights
- Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik conducted a large roadshow in Bhubaneshwar's Ekamra assembly constituency on Monday evening. He expressed that the determination for a ‘Prosperous Odisha’ is strengthening and conveyed gratitude for the support from the residents of Ekamra.
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra, who faced criticism for his controversial remarks regarding Lord Jagannath, clarified his statement. He apologized for his “slip of the tongue” and pledged to perform penance in the name of Lord Jagannath as a gesture of apology.
- Once labelled as “chhota Pakistan,” Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a significant transformation as voters turned out in large numbers to cast their votes in the Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections.
Polling schedule:
Phase 1: April 19 (voting done)
Phase 2: April 26 (voting done)
Phase 3: May 7 (voting done)
Phase 4: May 13 (voting done)
Phase 5: May 20 (voting done)
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of votes: June 4
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Independent candidate moves SC against denial of records of votes polled in UP's Rampur seat
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Advocate Mehmood Pracha, who ran as an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha elections for Uttar Pradesh's Rampur parliamentary seat, has brought a case to the Supreme Court alleging that the Returning Officer has failed to provide him with copies of the Form 17-C, which records the votes cast in the constituency.
Pracha has petitioned the SC to instruct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to release voter turnout data promptly after elections, according to news agency ANI.
He has submitted an intervention application in an ongoing case initiated by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which addresses a similar issue.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Naveen Patnaik slams Sabmit Patra over remarks relating to Lord Jagannath
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik criticised Sambit Patra on Monday for his statements regarding Lord Jagannath. The BJD leader asserted that the BJP leader has wounded “Odia Asmita” and deemed it "an insult to the Lord" to depict “Mahaprabhu as a devotee of another human being.”
Responding to Patra's remarks suggesting that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik remarked that the BJP leader's comments "will face condemnation from the people of Odisha for a significant duration."
Patra later clarified that his remarks were a mere slip of the tongue, emphasising that "an issue" should not be fabricated "out of a non-existent issue".