Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Cong leaders pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on 33rd death anniversary

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others paying homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the 33rd anniversary of his death at Vir Bhumi in Delhi on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 live updates: The fifth phase, considered the most urban among the seven phases, saw voting in several high-profile constituencies, such as Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, along with six constituencies in Mumbai, Hajipur in Bihar, and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 54.85%, while Jammu and Kashmir recorded 56.73% by 11:30 pm. Similarly, Jharkhand saw a turnout of 63.07%, Ladakh 69.62%, Maharashtra 54.29%, Odisha 67.59%, Uttar Pradesh 57.79%, and West Bengal 74.65%....Read More

Monday's fifth-phase voting saw participation from over 53 million people across 49 seats in six states and two Union territories. The voter turnout of 60.5% marked a slight decrease compared to the 62.4% recorded five years ago, yet it indicated increased participation compared to the earlier phases.

Latest highlights

- Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik conducted a large roadshow in Bhubaneshwar's Ekamra assembly constituency on Monday evening. He expressed that the determination for a ‘Prosperous Odisha’ is strengthening and conveyed gratitude for the support from the residents of Ekamra.

- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra, who faced criticism for his controversial remarks regarding Lord Jagannath, clarified his statement. He apologized for his “slip of the tongue” and pledged to perform penance in the name of Lord Jagannath as a gesture of apology.

- Once labelled as “chhota Pakistan,” Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a significant transformation as voters turned out in large numbers to cast their votes in the Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections.

Polling schedule:

Phase 1: April 19 (voting done)

Phase 2: April 26 (voting done)

Phase 3: May 7 (voting done)

Phase 4: May 13 (voting done)

Phase 5: May 20 (voting done)

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4