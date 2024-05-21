Aaj galti kar ke to dekhein…’: Narendra Modi's ‘Yogi’ warning to ‘SP boys’ in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc opposes reservation for women, accusing the alliance of making women's lives difficult under their rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a Nari Shakti Vandan program, in Varanasi, Tuesday, May 21, 2024.(PTI)

“INDI alliance opposes reservation for women. Wherever their government comes to power, the life of women becomes difficult. People of Varanasi are familiar with the 'jungle raj' of both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” Modi said at an event in Varanasi.

The prime minister raked up Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's controversial remarks regarding rape cases. In 2014, Mulayam Singh Yadav opposed capital punishment for rape, saying “ladke, ladke hain… galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys… they commit mistakes).”

"Daughters had to leave their studies and sit at home for their safety and SP people shamelessly said ladke hain galti ho jati hai. If SP boys make a mistake today, they will get such a treatment from Yogi Adityanath's government that they would not have even imagined," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 'Nari Shakti Samvad Program' in Varanasi.

"The Opposition made fun of me that I am busy building toilets. But I knew the value of toilets for my mothers and sisters. We built 11 crore toilets. I opened bank accounts for poor women free of cost. We distributed 4 crore houses and did registration in the name of women, so they become the owners," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the BJP government has carried out multiple schemes that have helped bring respite to the poor people including women and highlighted his government's efforts to combat inflation and provide economic relief.

"Congress is very well attributed to the popular song 'Mehengai dayan khai jaat hai'. If Congress had been in power, the kitchen cost would have been twice-thrice higher. But this is BJP and poor's son Modi," he said.

PM Modi, a two-time MP from Varanasi, is seeking a third straight win in the upcoming election. The voting is scheduled for June 1, with the counting of votes on June 4. He faces Ajay Rai, the Congress candidate and the opposition INDI bloc's joint nominee.