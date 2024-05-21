Amit Shah jabs Naveen Patnaik, accuses him of 'strangling' dignity, pride of Odisha

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, accusing his government of corruption.



“The Odisha government is erasing the memory of the glorious Paika struggle, but Modi Ji has honoured it by issuing postage stamps and a coin commemorating it," Shah said in his rallies in Odisha.



"Naveen Ji is imposing Babudom on the people of Odisha. He is strangling the dignity and pride of Odisha. I want to tell you that only a son of the soil of Odisha will rule the great Odisha. Only the one who will carry ahead the tradition of Mahaprabhu Jagannath will rule Odisha,” he added.



Continuing his attack on the Biju Janata Dal-led dispensation, Shah alleged that the government is ruining the traditions of Lord Jagannath in the name of tourism.



“They are trying to convert our religious centres into commercial centres. Temples and shrines are being broken, all four doors are not being opened. They were also trying to stop the Jagannath Rath Yatra but thanks to Modi Ji it is continuing unhindered,” he added.



Accusing the Odisha government of corruption, Shah further said,"Odisha is one of the most endowed states but it also hosts a huge poor population. The Babus of Naveen Ji are looting the resources of Odisha."



"I assure you all that if you form a BJP government here, no resource of Odisha will go out without value addition. We want to build an Odisha from where no Odiya will have to leave his elderly parents, his wife and children in his home to earn a living outside the state. The 25 years of Naveen Babu's rule are the lost years,” he added.



