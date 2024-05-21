INDIA bloc will win over 300 seats, form next government: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday cited surveys and said the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will win over 300 of 543 Lok Sabha seats and form the next government. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

“The fifth phase of the polling is over. As different phases of elections are over, it has become clear that on June 4 [counting day], the INDIA bloc will form the government. The findings of many surveys indicate that on June 4, the INDIA bloc is going to get over 300 seats,” Kejriwal said at a digital press conference from his residence. He added that the bloc is progressing and on the way to give a clean and stable government

Kejriwal addressed the press conference days before Delhi’s all seven Lok Sabha seats are due to go to the polls in the sixth phase of polling on May 25. AAP, a key constituent of the INDIA bloc, is contesting four of the seven seats in alliance with Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi in 2014 and 2019, winning all seven seats.

Top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath (BJP), Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi (Congress) have campaigned in the capital as the electioneering will end on May 23.

Kejriwal slammed Shah a day after he addressed a rally in Delhi on Monday. “Not even 500 people attended Amit Shah’s rally.” He accused Shah of abusing the people of the country and Delhi. “He [Shah] said ‘AAP supporters are Pakistani’. The people of Delhi gave us 62 out of 70 [assembly] seats. Are they Pakistani? The people of Punjab gave us 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistani? The people of Gujarat gave us a 14% vote share. Are they also Pakistani?”

He said AAP candidates have been elected in local polls in places such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. “Are the people of this country Pakistani?” Kejriwal asked. He said Modi had picked Shah as his heir. “Are you so arrogant over this that you started abusing people...you are not going to be the PM [Prime Minister] because the people are not electing the BJP this time,” said Kejriwal.

Shah and other BJP leaders have dismissed Kejriwal’s claims about Modi’s replacement saying there was no rule for retiring leaders aged over 75.

Kejriwal referred to Adityanath’s rally in Delhi and said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister abused him. “I want to tell Yogi that his real enemies are in his party [BJP]. What is the use of hurling abuses at me? Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have made plans to remove you...You should deal with them,” Kejriwal said. He appealed to people to vote for the INDIA bloc: “...Vote for INDIA to save India. Vote for INDIA for the development of India.”

There was no immediate response from the BJP on Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks.