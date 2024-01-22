close_game
News / Business / Ram Temple consecration: Gautam Adani hopes mandir will bring peace, enlightenment

Ram Temple consecration: Gautam Adani hopes mandir will bring peace, enlightenment

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 09:05 AM IST

Last week, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday morning said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a gateway to enlightenment and peace.

Gautam Adani(Bloomberg)
"On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony," Gautam Adani wrote on X.

His post comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the Ayodhya temple will be held at around noon. The seven-day ceremony, which will culminate today, started on December 16.

Last week, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the Kuber Tila, where an ancient temple of Lord Shiva has been restored.

The Ram Temple's construction follows the Nagara style. It is 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height. It has 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

With inputs from ANI

