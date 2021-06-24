Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Reliance Group promoters’ wealth swells in two months
business

Reliance Group promoters’ wealth swells in two months

Promoters’ wealth in five Ambani-backed listed firms has jumped by more than 160% from ₹117 crore two months ago to ₹309 crore, data from corporate database Capitaline showed.
Livemint | By Ravindra Sonavane, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Promoters’ wealth in five Anil Ambani-backed listed firms has jumped by more than 160%.(Mint)

As shares of Reliance Group companies such as Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd soar, promoter Anil Ambani, who last year told a British court that his net worth was zero, has seen the value of shares held by him, his family and other promoter entities, more than double in the last two months.

Promoters’ wealth in five Ambani-backed listed firms has jumped by more than 160% from 117 crore two months ago to 309 crore, data from corporate database Capitaline showed. This is also a 688% gain from 39.28 crore a year ago. Promoter holdings in Reliance Power, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infra and Reliance Capital have seen their value climb by 300%, 225%, 205% and 193%, respectively, in the past two months.

Ambani’s fortunes soured following the 2G spectrum scam, which led to cancellations of spectrum for many telcos and the subsequent entry of his brother, Mukesh Ambani, into the telecom sector with Reliance Jio, which raised competition and lowered prices,

The recent spike in share prices of Ambani’s companies can be attributed to capital infusion by promoters and other investors.

On June 7, Reliance Infra said its board has approved raising 550.56 crore by preferential allotment of up to 88.8 million shares and/or warrants convertible into shares of the company to promoter group and an affiliate of Värde Investment Partners. The funds raised would be utilised for long-term resources, to fund growth as well as to reduce debt, the company said.

Reliance Infra has been looking to monetise its assets to reduce its debt for a while. In January, it closed the sale of its Delhi-Agra toll road project to private equity investor I Squared Capital’s Indian roads platform Cube Highways for an enterprise value of 3,600 crore. It reduced its debt to 8,781 crore as of March 2021 from 14,300 crore last year. Meanwhile, lenders to Reliance Home Finance, led by Bank of Baroda, have picked Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd to take over the mortgage lender.

Similarly, creditors of Reliance Capital have sought bids for various assets of the financial services business, including Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and Reliance Securities.

“Some ADAG group stocks have doubled in the past months. However, we advised investors to stay away from such penny stocks as business fundamentals are still away from recovery,” said Jitesh Ranawat, head of institutional sales at Marwadi Shares and Finance.

Topics
reliance group anil ambani
