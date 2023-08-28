News / Business / Reliance to set up 100 compressed biogas plants in 5 years: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance to set up 100 compressed biogas plants in 5 years: Mukesh Ambani

PTI |
Aug 28, 2023 03:53 PM IST

Reliance has commissioned the first commercial scale CBG plant at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh in a record time of just 10 months.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the owner of world's largest single-location oil refining complex, will set up 100 CBG plants to convert agri-waste into gas, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani.(Jio)
Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, he said after setting up two demo units for compressed biogas (CBG) at Jamnagar, Reliance has commissioned the first commercial scale CBG plant at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh in a record time of just 10 months.

"We will rapidly scale this up to 25 CBG plants across India. Our target is to establish 100 CBG plants in the next 5 years, consuming 5.5 million tonnes of agro-residue and organic waste, thereby mitigating nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions, and producing 2.5 million tonnes of organic manure annually," he said.

This would result in reduction of about 7 million tonnes per annum of imported LNG, he added.

