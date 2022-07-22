Home / Business / Reliance's net profit jumps 46 per cent in Q1
Reliance's net profit jumps 46 per cent in Q1

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to 17,955 crore during April-June period -- the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year -- from 12,273 crore in the year-ago period, it said a stock exchange filing.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 08:10 PM IST
PTI |

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 46 per cent jump in net profit for the three months ended June on the back of bumper earnings from oil and telecom businesses.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to 17,955 crore during April-June period -- the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year -- from 12,273 crore in the year-ago period, it said a stock exchange filing.

The latest quarter earnings, however, could not better the record net profit of 18,549 crore reported by the company in the three months ended December 2021.

reliance mukesh ambani
