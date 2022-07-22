Reliance's net profit jumps 46 per cent in Q1

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 46 per cent jump in net profit for the three months ended June on the back of bumper earnings from oil and telecom businesses.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to ₹17,955 crore during April-June period -- the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year -- from ₹12,273 crore in the year-ago period, it said a stock exchange filing.

The latest quarter earnings, however, could not better the record net profit of ₹18,549 crore reported by the company in the three months ended December 2021.