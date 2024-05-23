Richa Chadha shares how a mutual fund helped pay for her wedding: ‘Women must…’

Richa Chadha said that during her wedding to fellow actor Ali Fazal, she experienced a "cash flow issue" but her investment in a mutual fund helped fund a part of the festivities. As she urged women to start investing, Richa Chadha said in a podcast UnStreeOType, "Don't put the burden on your father or your mother for your marriage, start investing." Richa Chadha is all set to welcome her first baby with actor Ali Fazal in July 2024.

Women must invest in mutual funds, open demat accounts, and understand trading, she said. Sharing an example of how investing helped her, she said, "When we got married, I had to invest in a film also that we were producing and I suddenly had a cash flow issue -- something that typically actors don't have because they find a way around it. But then I had these surging expenses so I actually paid for one ceremony via a mutual fund that I had invested in during Inside Edge."

She also revealed that she started investing around 2015-16 after the release of her film Masaan. She shared that she continued to invest after that.

Women should also have their own bank accounts, Richa Chadha said, adding, “You can have a joint account, but you must have an account that is just yours. Don't put all your money into one joint account and be sad when something goes wrong.”

Richa Chadha and her husband Ali Fazal are expecting their first child in July, the couple announced in February. In a post on Instagram, the couple said, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

The actor is also gearing up for Mirzapur 3 and Metro In Dino which are set to release between June and September.