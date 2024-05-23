Richa Chadha says she wants to do ‘classy’ pregnancy photoshoot: Not into any kind of tacky displays

Richa Chadha is basking in the acclaim for her performance in Heeramandi. The actor, who is pregnant with her first child, was busy with promotions last month. She also seems to be quite clear about what she wants to do when it comes to a pregnancy photoshoot. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared that she wants to do ‘classy’ photoshoots and stay away from ‘tacky’ ones. (Also read: Richa Chadha says the shot for which she gave 99 retakes in Heeramandi was not used) Richa Chadha is all set to welcome her first baby with actor Ali Fazal in July, 2024. (Instagram)

What Richa said

In the interview, Richa said, “If I do a photoshoot, I want to do a very classy one. Neither me nor my partner are very into any kind of tacky displays. So we have to be very strategic and artistic about it. Let's see."

About embracing motherhood, Richa said, "It happens to be a very natural part of everyone's life. All of us came from our mother. But that's about it. I don't think you can think or overthink it or plan too much about it. So I really have no thoughts. I'll also be a first-time parent this time.” She also revealed that her stylist finds it difficult to style for her as her size keeps changing from month to month during the pregnancy.

More details

Recently, Richa shared a BTS video from the promotions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. In it, she was seen wearing a white lehenga, and posing for the camera. “What promoting in my third trimester looked like,” she added in the caption.

Richa and Ali Fazal took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with an adorable post in February this year. The caption of their post read, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world" (loved emoji). Richa and Ali met on the sets of their popular franchise Fukrey. They went on to marry each other in 2022.