 Sebi examines phones, laptops of mutual fund executives in inspections: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sebi examines phones, laptops of mutual fund executives in inspections: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2024 12:18 PM IST

This comes as in the past 12 months, five top mutual funds have been inspected with mobile phones of some top executives accessed by Sebi.

Sebi reportedly conducted surprise inspections which involved examination of digital devises including mobile phones, iPads and laptops of top mutual fund executives. This comes as in the past 12 months, five top mutual funds have been inspected with mobile phones of some top executives accessed by Sebi. Moneycontrol reported citing people in the know that the “inspections are different from the search and seizure operations faced by Quant Mutual Fund on June 28.”

SEBI logo outside the regulators’s office.(HT photo)
SEBI logo outside the regulators’s office.(HT photo)

Read more: HDFC Bank share price falls 3% as deposits, advances growth decline in Q1

The report added citing sources, “These are what Sebi internally terms as “thematic inspections” wherein they inspect records of multiple mutual funds to obtain information on block deals, concurrent trades, broker communications, among others. The idea behind seizing data is to analyse patterns to see if there are any aberrations or seemingly odd practices that need to be scrutinised further.”

Read more: Raymond shares hits record high over demerger of real estate arm

These physical inspections are without prior notice and involve an element of surprise, sources told the outlet. 

Read more: Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta explains ‘dal-chawal’ funds and why you must invest

One of the unnamed AMC chieftains told Moneycontrol, “Information spreads fact. People who need to reset their phones have already done so. But even if you have nothing to hide professionally, access to personal digital devices is disturbing."

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Sebi examines phones, laptops of mutual fund executives in inspections: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On