Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 251 points at 58,758, Nifty trades at 17,538
business

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 251 points at 58,758, Nifty trades at 17,538

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 251.33 points or 0.43 per cent at 58758.85 at 9.17 am.
50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17538.00 at 9:17 am, down by 79.20 points or 0.45 per cent.
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 09:38 AM IST
ANI |

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Monday with the Sensex down by 251.33 points and Nifty down by 79.20 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 251.33 points or 0.43 per cent at 58758.85 at 9.17 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17538.00 at 9:17 am, down by 79.20 points or 0.45 per cent. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP