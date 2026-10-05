Sensex jumps 473 points, Nifty gains 134 points as softer US jobs data boosts Indian stock market sentiment

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday, as softer-than-expected US jobs data reduced expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, supporting risk appetite across emerging markets.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 133.80 points, or 0.60 per cent, to end at 22,555.75. (ANI) (Representative Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 472.77 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 72,382.47. During the day, it surged 722.23 points, or 1 per cent, to 72,631.93.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 133.80 points, or 0.60 per cent, to end at 22,555.75.

Also Read: Sensex and Nifty open higher after longest weekly decline in 25 years

From the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the major winners.

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Anup Bagchi is set to be the next chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, with the Reserve Bank clearing his name to lead the largest private sector lender on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anup Bagchi is set to be the next chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, with the Reserve Bank clearing his name to lead the largest private sector lender on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bagchi, who has been associated with rival ICICI Bank and its subsidiaries since 1992, will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose six-year stint in the corner office was marred by allegations of unethical conduct and questionable governance practices towards the end.

Also Read: Stock markets fall for 3rd day; Nifty down 96 points, Sensex slips to 72,480

He will take over as the MD and CEO from October 27, and the appointment is for three years, as per an exchange disclosure by the lender.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Markets witnessed a strong recovery on Monday, taking a breather from the recent corrective trend and gaining over half a per cent. Global cues turned relatively supportive as crude oil prices eased from recent highs, with Brent hovering around USD 102 a barrel, providing some relief on the inflation front.

"Softer-than-expected US jobs data also reduced expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, supporting risk appetite across emerging markets," Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.19 per cent to USD 102.4 per barrel.

"Markets staged a recovery, supported by softer-than-expected US jobs data and a moderation in crude oil prices, providing some relief to investors assessing the near-term interest rate outlook. Attention is now shifting to the RBI policy decision and the upcoming earnings season," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty fall further day after massive dip, near six-month lows

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped over 2 per cent, while the Hang Seng index ended marginally higher. Equity markets were closed in South Korea and Shanghai for holidays.

Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

US markets ended higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹9,484.22 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the Sensex dropped 570.59 points, or 0.79 per cent, to settle at 71,909.70. The Nifty tumbled 198.50 points, or 0.88 per cent, to end at 22,421.95.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Equity markets were closed on Friday for Gandhi Jayanti.