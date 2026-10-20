Sensex, Nifty closed today for Dussehra, trading to resume on Wednesday

The Sensex and Nifty are closed on Tuesday for Dussehra, with trading set to resume on Wednesday, October 21.

Men walk past a screen displaying market results outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai (Reuters File)

Both of Indian benchmark indexes, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), have listed Dussehra as a trading holiday in their 2026 calendars. Trading in the equity, equity derivatives, currency and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will remain suspended for the day.

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Meanwhile, trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain suspended during the morning session before resuming in the evening.

The market holiday comes a day after benchmark indices registered sharp losses amid selling pressure in private bank stocks, disappointing corporate earnings and rising crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex fell 876.37 points, or 1.17%, to close at 73,852.90 on Monday. The Nifty 50 declined 257.20 points, or 1.11%, to settle at 22,888.95.

Selling was seen across most sectors, with the Nifty PSU Bank index emerging as the only major sectoral index to end in positive territory, gaining 2.41%. The Nifty IT index dropped 1.56%, while the Nifty FMCG index declined 1.40%.

Vikram Kasat, chief business officer for advisory and dealing at PL Capital, said weakness in private banks, corporate earnings that fell short of expectations and cautious global sentiment had intensified profit-booking.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that markets could remain volatile as investors track corporate earnings, crude oil prices and currency stability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that markets could remain volatile as investors track corporate earnings, crude oil prices and currency stability. {{/usCountry}}

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Oil prices remain a key factor for market sentiment. Brent crude was trading at $109.66 per barrel, up 0.10% at the time of filing this report. Elevated crude prices have raised concerns about imported inflation and higher costs for companies.

When trading resumes on Wednesday, investors are expected to track further corporate earnings announcements, movements in crude oil prices and global market cues for direction.