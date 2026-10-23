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Sensex 400+ points higher after 3 straight loss sessions; eMudhra among stocks in focus

Nifty and Sensex have declined about two per cent each so far this week, with sentiment weighed down by a surge in Brent crude oil futures to $113.5 a barrel.

Updated on: Oct 23, 2026, 09:20:56 IST
By HT Business Desk
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Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday after three consecutive sessions of losses, although gains were expected to be short-lived amid surging oil prices in the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Stock information displayed outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Bloomberg/File)
Stock information displayed outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Bloomberg/File)

GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,830.50 at 7:42 am, signalling a positive opening for the benchmark Nifty 50, which closed at 22,687.65 on Thursday, according to a Reuters report.

The Nifty and Sensex have declined about two per cent each so far this week, with sentiment weighed down by a surge in Brent crude oil futures to $113.5 a barrel amid concerns over further energy supply disruptions following Houthi attacks on top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

"Recent price action suggests buyers are attempting to defend lower levels, but sellers continue to emerge on rebounds, keeping the market bias cautious," Reuters quoted as saying Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking.

Asian markets opened lower, dragged down by technology stocks after Wall Street equities fell overnight.

Foreign portfolio investors were net buyers of Indian stocks on Thursday, with inflows totalling 10.22 billion rupees ($107.79 million). Domestic institutional investors also purchased a net 16.14 billion rupees worth of stocks, according to provisional data from the NSE.

"Domestically, near-term market direction will depend on quarterly earnings delivery, as investors react to management commentary on demand outlook for coming quarters," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.

Colgate-Palmolive India will be in focus after reporting an increase in quarterly profit, supported by demand for its toothpaste portfolio.

Swiggy plans to expand the presence of its quick-commerce business, Instamart, after the company reported a bigger-than-expected loss in the September quarter.

Stocks to watch

eMudhra: The company exited the website security business after flaws trigger global alarm. Its shares have fallen 36 per cent over two sessions.

Hatsun Agro: The company reported a 5.5 per cent year-on-year increase in second-quarter profit to 1.16 billion rupees, while revenue rises about 20 per cent.

HPCL: The company reported a nine per cent decline in September-quarter profit, as higher tax expenses and a sharp surge in oil prices squeezed the fuel retailer's margins.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Business Desk

The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.

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Track live Stock Market Today updates and check your NSE IPO Allotment Status Today. Stay informed with the latest business news like N Chandrasekaran, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates, and major economic developments across India and globally.
Track live Stock Market Today updates and check your NSE IPO Allotment Status Today. Stay informed with the latest business news like N Chandrasekaran, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates, and major economic developments across India and globally.
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