Sensex, Nifty tumble: Why is stock market down today?

Sensex and Nifty were down on Tuesday in early trade after the draft notice issued by the United States to India over the implementation of the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports that are set to kick in on August 27. A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai(PTI/File)

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 606.97 points or 0.74 per cent to 81,028.94 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 182.25 points or 0.73 per cent to 24,785.50, according to figures in a PTI news agency report.

Why is stock market down today?

The stock market slump comes on a day the Donald Trump-led US administration issued a draft order implementing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports.

Additionally, persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in Asian markets also likely impacted the stock market on Tuesday.

The draft notice released by the Department of Homeland Security states the additional tariffs will cover Indian products "that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025".

The notice mentioned the additional tariffs were linked to "threats to the US by the government of the Russian Federation," with India targeted in line with that strategy.

Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics Ltd, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Tata Motors were the laggards among the Sensex firms on Tuesday.

Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consultancy Services were the only gainers.