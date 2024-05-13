Sensex slumps 570 points to begin at 72,090; Nifty drops by 155 points at 21,900
May 13, 2024 09:38 AM IST
Sensex slumps 570 points to begin at 72,090; Nifty drops by 155 points at 21,900.
Sensex slumps 570 points to begin at 72,090; Nifty drops by 155 points at 21,900
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article