Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns over 18% of Tata Sons, made a determined push for a public listing of the group holding company over this year and last, an investigation by Mint based on a Right to Information (RTI) request showed.

A general view of the head office of the Tata group in Mumbai. (REUTERS) more less

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An initial public offering of Tata Sons would help the debt-laden SP Group sell some of its shares and pay off its dues.

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On 11 September, the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its core investment company registration to avert a public listing. RBI’s reply to Mint’s RTI request showed a series of meetings between Tata Group officials and the central bank over the last four years in the run-up to the decision.

Shapoor Mistry, who took over as chairman of SP Group after the death of his younger brother Cyrus in 2022, wrote to the highest office in the country two times, in October 2025 and June 2026, to press for a listing of Tata Sons, the central bank’s response to Mint’s RTI query showed.

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{{^usCountry}} “In this spirit of Diwali when light triumphs over shadow, I humbly draw your attention to an issue that calls for your intervention on grounds of fairness and dharma the long-standing impasse concerning Tata Sons,” Mistry wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 24 October 2025 email, provided by RBI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In this spirit of Diwali when light triumphs over shadow, I humbly draw your attention to an issue that calls for your intervention on grounds of fairness and dharma the long-standing impasse concerning Tata Sons,” Mistry wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 24 October 2025 email, provided by RBI. {{/usCountry}}

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Titled “A Deepawali Letter of Faith, Hope, and Dharma - Request for appointment”, Mistry wrote that Tata Trusts was holding Tata Sons “hostage for power and personal interest”. The “height of adharma” has been reached because of breaking RBI rules and missing listing deadlines, he added.

There is nothing to suggest that the Prime Minister’s Office responded to Mistry’s letter or gave him an audience. To be sure, it is common for businesses and individuals to write such letters, which are routinely forwarded to relevant authorities.

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The RBI shared the cover letter—but not the contents—of the 12 June 2026 letter with Mint, citing business confidentiality rules under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act.

This letter arrived during the weeks when the RBI changed its rules on upper level non-banking finance companies (UL-NBFCs). On 24 June, it replaced its scoring method for such non-banks with a simple ₹1 trillion crore asset limit.

Mistry’s October 2025 letter was forwarded to the finance ministry’s department of financial services on 21 November, which then wrote to RBI deputy governors Shirish Chandra Murmu (regulation) and Swaminathan J. (supervision) on 3 December, seeking comments and views. The 12 June letter was sent in part, along with attachments, to the DFS on 24 June, which forwarded it to deputy governor Murmu, seeking the RBI’s “comments/inputs”.

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Tata Trusts, a collection of 14 trusts that collectively own about two-thirds shares in Tata Sons, is opposed to a listing of the group holding company. Noel Tata chairs the trusts.

While Tata Sons has historically remained opposed to a listing, its board recently voted for it, citing RBI rules that an UL-NBFC with assets more than ₹1 trillion should mandatorily list. Tata Sons’ assets stood at ₹2.01 trillion as of 31 March 2026.

Mistry, in his first letter, blamed the listing delay for a nearly 30% fall in TCS shares over two years.

Queries sent to the RBI, Mistry’s office, Tata Sons, and Tata Trusts went unanswered.

The late Ratan Tata had sacked Mistry’s younger brother, Cyrus, as Tata Sons chairman on 24 October 2016. Cyrus died in a car accident in September 2022, while Ratan Tata passed away in October 2024.

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Filings with the ministry of corporate affairs showed that the Shapoorji Pallonji Group had over ₹36,000 crore of debt as of March 2025. The flagship Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. owed ₹13,744 crore. Two family-owned firms that have borrowed against the Mistrys’ Tata Sons shares owed the rest: Goswami Infratech, ₹12,057 crore, and Evangelos Ventures with two affiliates, ₹11,695 crore.

To manage this growing debt, SP Group first used its holding in Tata Sons as security in 2020 and has been refinancing it since.

All these privately owned companies are yet to file their FY26 financials.

The group’s business includes construction, real estate, and smaller engineering and energy units. But its most valuable asset is its holding in Tata Sons.

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Noel, whose wife Aloo is Shapoor Mistry’s sister, proposed on 17 September that Tata Sons offer ₹25,000 crore to buy a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s holding.

The Tata Sons board is expected to discuss this proposal on 30 November along with how to comply with RBI’s directive asking it to go public.

The RTI reply lists 16 meetings between the RBI’s top management and Tata leaders from September 2022, when Tata Sons was first classified as an UL-NBFC, until October 2026.

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran met the then central bank governor Shaktikanta Das nine times, including two times in March 2024 (4 March and 14 March). The company filed its application to surrender its core investment company registration on 28 March of that year, according to its annual report.

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Chandrasekaran, who earlier served on the RBI board from March 2016 to March 2022, met current governor Sanjay Malhotra once, on 6 March last year.

Noel Tata met Das on 9 October 2024, the day when Ratan Tata died and two days before Noel took over as chair of Tata Trusts. He met with Malhotra on 29 April 2026, the RTI reply showed.

Incidentally, it was on 29 April that the RBI widened its definition of public funds to include money received indirectly through group entities.

Besides Noel and Chandrasekaran, deputy governor Murmu met Tata Group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay four times this year: 8 January, 9 March, 2 April and 28 October, according to the RTI reply.

Murmu’s last meeting with Mukhopadhyay was on 28 October. That meeting came between Tata Sons’ 6 October request for regulatory guidance and the central bank’s 16 November letter asking it to list.

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RBI has declined to share its letters with Tata Sons about registration, classification, and listing, as well as all notes and decisions on the matter, again citing business confidentiality.

The central bank first put Tata Sons on its Upper Layer list in September 2022, which meant it had to be listed by 30 September 2025. Attempting to stay private, Tata Sons repaid more than ₹21,000 crore of debt and asked to be deregistered in March 2024.

The application by the country’s second-largest conglomerate waited 29 months before the RBI rejected it on 11 September, without giving any details.

On 16 November, the RBI wrote to Tata Sons CFO Saurabh Agrawal, in response to a 6 October request for regulatory advice, reiterating that the company should comply with the regulations and, for the first time, even wrote that it should list.