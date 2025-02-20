Shark Anupam Mittal on India's Got Latent row: 'Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia are victims, real culprits are...'

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has reacted to the controversy triggered by comments made during comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal reacted to the India's Got Latent row and put the blame on Big Tech firms

In a post on LinkedIn, the Shark Tank India judge said that besides Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, YouTube should be summoned to the high court, too.

“I personally think Ranveer, Apoorva, Samay et all are actually victims caught in an endless cycle of provocation for their relevance & survival,” Mittal said.

Calling big tech firms the “real culprit”, he said YouTube is the “worst of all offenders”.

“The real culprits are ‘Big-tech’ who take cover under digital intermediary laws that allow them to flout all responsbility & accountability. Imagine a newspaper or a tv channel publishing the type of content that these platforms carry with total impunity,” Mittal said.

Further, clarifying his stance on the issue, he said that what happened on the show was “messy, crass, and undeniably wrong”.

"The statements & language used are totally unacceptable in any civilized society,” Mittal wrote.

He also pointed out that the show was always about insults, vulgarity, irreverence & shock.

“India's Got Latent wasn’t some Satyamev Jayate ka lost episode > it was always about insults, vulgarity, irreverence & shock…So, when the host & guests cross the line, can we get scandalized? That’s literally the algorithmic jackpot from their perspective,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Mittal said social media platforms' algorithms promote “next level of obscenity” as the platforms “dangle virality like ‘prasad’, watch creators chase and then step back when the fire starts”.

“Ranveer and Apoorva messed up, real bad, and apologized. Shouldn't we move our attention to the bigger issue?” he asked.

While Samay Raina, Apoorva and Ranveer have apologised for their comments, several FIRs have been registered against the three, along with several other people related to the show.