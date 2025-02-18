India's Got Latent row: What were SC's directions on Ranveer Allahbadia's plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for making objectionable remarks on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' show, saying he should be ashamed and "such behaviour" should be condemned. A view of the Supreme Court of India. (Hindustan Times)

"We are not in Ivory Towers and we know from where he has copied content," the Supreme Court said.

The court said the remark displayed his perverted mind.

"The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The perverted mind. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone. We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, the law will take course," the court observed.

The Supreme Court further commented that Ranveer Allahbadia has "something very dirty in his mind".

"Just because somebody thinks he has become so popular and can speak any kind of words, can he take the entire society for granted? Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind that has been vomited," it said.

The court, however, gave him relief from arrest.

Here's what the Supreme Court's directions to Allahabadia were.

The Supreme Court granted Ranveer Allahbadia protection from arrest in multiple FIRs. Agreeing with the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who represented the influencer, the court said no further FIRs shall be lodged against him for his comments during the YouTube show. The Supreme Court restrained Ranveer Allahbadia and his associates on the controversial YouTube show from airing any other episode till further orders. It directed Allahbadia to deposit his passport at the Thane police station and said he shall not leave the country without the prior permission of the court. The bench also directed Allahbadia to cooperate in the probe of the FIRs lodged at Maharashtra and Assam. The Supreme Court also issued notices on his plea seeking clubbing of FIRs.

"In the name of freedom of speech, no one has the licence to speak whatever they want against norms of society," the Supreme Court observed.

Ranveer Allahbadia's remark triggered a massive controversy. The matter was also raised in Parliament with MPs demanding changes in laws to curb objectionable content on social media websites.

Allahbadia had apologised for the remarks last week.

"I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you have asked if this is how I want to use my platform. Obviously this is not how I wish to use it,” he said.

Samay Raina said he had deleted all India's Got Latent videos from YouTube.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," he wrote on X.