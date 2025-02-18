Supreme Court slams Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Something very dirty in his mind'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday severely criticised YouTube celebrity Ranveer Allahbadia for making vulgar remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, saying such behaviour should be condemned. The apex court also commented that the podcaster had something "very dirty" in his mind which he ‘vomited’ on the show. Ranveer Allahbadia, a podcaster and founder of the YouTube channel Beer Biceps. (HT photo)

"Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him," the court said, according to Bar and Bench.

Track live updates on the Ranveer Allahbadia case here.

Ranveer Allahbadia had moved the Supreme Court against the FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments during the show on YouTube. He also wanted the clubbing of all FIRs.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh heard the matter.

The court provided relief to the podcaster as it protected him from arrest.

The Supreme Court also restrained Ranveer Allahbadia from airing any further YouTube shows.

Justice Kant said the remarks reflected "the perverted mind".

"The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The perverted mind. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited! We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats (against Allahbadia), the law will take course," he was quoted as saying by Live Law.

Court asks Allahbadia to submit passport

The Supreme Court directed Ranveer Allahbadia to submit his passport and not leave the country without prior permission.

"If any other FIR on the same set of allegations is registered in Jaipur, arrest of the petitioner shall remain stayed. The petitioner shall deposit his passport at the Thane police station. He shall not leave the country without prior permission of this court," Justice Kant added.