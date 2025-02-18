India's Got Latent row: Supreme Court to hear Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea today | 10 points

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea on Tuesday, seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him for alleged obscene remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is expected to take up the case. Multiple FIRs have been lodged against YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his remarks on Samay Raina's show.(Instagram/@beerbiceps)

On Friday, Abhinav Chandrachud, the son of former CJI DY Chandrachud, sought an urgent listing of the matter in the top court. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna assured that the case would be assigned to a bench and taken up within two to three days.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made objectionable remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show, leading to multiple FIRs against him and others. Apart from Allahbadia and Raina, those named in the Assam case include YouTube celebrities Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

Top 10 updates on Ranveer Allahbadia row

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for ‘BeerBiceps,’ has remained unreachable to investigation agencies, according to a joint statement by Mumbai and Guwahati Police. Police said that Allahbadia has yet to respond to investigation agencies after being named in FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police and Jaipur Police in connection with the ‘India’s Got Latent’ case. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued a summons for Allahbadia, directing him to appear before it on February 24. Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina has been asked to appear before the Cyber Cell on February 18. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others to appear at its office in New Delhi on Monday following the controversial remarks made on the show. In a statement, NCW said it has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by content creators Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, along with the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra. However, many of those summoned failed to appear, citing personal safety concerns, prior international commitments and logistical difficulties. Allahbadia informed the Commission that he had been receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. NCW accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6. Jaspreet Singh, who is currently on tour in Paris, informed the Commission that he would return to India by March 10, 2025, and would cooperate with the inquiry. NCW rescheduled his hearing for March 11. Samay Raina, who is presently in the US for a pre-planned tour, assured NCW that he would be available for a hearing upon his return. The Commission accepted his request and scheduled his hearing for March 11. Raina issued a public apology, saying, “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.” The controversy has led to a formal complaint being filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleging that the show contained abusive language and obscene remarks about women to gain popularity and financial benefit. The issue arose due to Allahbadia’s remarks on “parents and sex” on ‘India’s Got Latent’. The show has since been removed from YouTube.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)