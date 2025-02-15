'India's Got Latent' row: Maharashtra government orders inquiry into Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Troubles for Ranveer Allahbadia continue to mount as the Maharashtra government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the YouTuber’s controversy, directing the cultural department to investigate, news agency ANI reported. The department, led by minister Ashish Shelar, has been tasked with conducting the probe. Ranveer Allahbadia, a podcaster and founder of the YouTube channel Beer Biceps. (HT PHOTO)

Crass remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

The Maharashtra government's move comes after complaints were filed regarding the vulgarity on the YouTube show “India's Got Latent,” in which Ranveer Allahbadia, who was present as a judge in one of the episodes, made some objectionable remarks.

The complaint was also filed against other similar shows that have been running without proper permission.

A meeting was convened in the department, which was chaired by Ashish Shelar who he has ordered a detailed inquiry after the meeting.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular Indian YouTuber and podcaster, has found himself at the centre of a massive row after the controversial comments. The show, which has been criticised for its vulgar and obscene content, has sparked outrage among viewers.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Mumbai flat locked, summoned again

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has asked Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before them on Saturday as part of a probe into his controversial remarks as he did not turn up during the day.

Teams of the Mumbai and Assam Police on Friday visited his residence but found the flat locked, an official said.

"The Mumbai police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks, on Friday went to his flat in Versova area but found it locked," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Allahbadia had been asked to remain present at the Khar police station in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with the probe into his controversial comments. But after he failed to appear, the police issued a second summons, asking him to appear on Friday, he said.

The podcaster had requested the Khar police that his statement be recorded at his residence, but his request was turned down, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)