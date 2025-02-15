Who is Abhinav Chandrachud? Ex-CJI’s son appearing for Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court in ‘India’s Got Latent case’
‘India’s Got Latent’ row: Abhinav Chandrachud represents Ranveer Allahbadia in the top court over multiple FIRs filed against him.
Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former chief justice of India DY Chandrachud, is representing YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in the Supreme Court over multiple FIRs filed against him for controversial remarks made during a recent episode of Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’.
Abhinav Chandrachud mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, requesting an urgent hearing. He informed the bench that multiple FIRs had been registered against Allahbadia and that the Assam Police had summoned him on Friday, reported by The Times of India.
A bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, however, stated that it does not permit oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing, despite Chandrachud’s request.
Ranveer Allahbadia filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to merge multiple complaints from across India regarding his remarks on India’s Got Latent.
“I have assigned the bench, and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days," the CJI said when Chandrachud submitted that the Guwahati Police had summoned Allahbadia for questioning.
The Guwahati Police registered an FIR on February 10 against five YouTubers and content creators—Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia—for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Who is Abhinav Chandrachud ?
- Abhinav Chandrachud is a practising attorney at the Bombay high court.
- He earned his LLB and BLS degrees from Government Law College, Mumbai, in 2008, where he was recognised with the Honourable Justice DP Madon Prize in Constitutional Law and was a Mumbai University rank-holder.
- Furthering his education, Chandrachud obtained an LLM from Harvard Law School in 2009 as a Dana Scholar and later pursued JSM and JSD degrees at Stanford Law School, being honoured as a Franklin Family Scholar.
- Abhinav Chandrachud has never before argued a case before the Supreme Court during his father's term, despite his father's imposing position in the court.
- He was an associate lawyer at the international legal firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, The Financial Express reported.
- In addition, Chandrachud has written books. Among his publications are Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India 1980-1989 (2018) and Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India (2017). Several Indian publications have published his opinion writings.
- In his parting address, former CJI DY Chandrachud shared a personal story about his two chidren, Abhinav and Chintan, who are both active solicitors. He said that he once requested them to argue matters before the Supreme Court so that he could see them more often. They rejected, nevertheless, highlighting the significance of upholding professional integrity throughout their father's time as a judge.