Who is Abhinav Chandrachud? Ex-CJI’s son appearing for Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court in ‘India’s Got Latent case’

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former chief justice of India DY Chandrachud, is representing YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in the Supreme Court over multiple FIRs filed against him for controversial remarks made during a recent episode of Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.

Abhinav Chandrachud mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, requesting an urgent hearing. He informed the bench that multiple FIRs had been registered against Allahbadia and that the Assam Police had summoned him on Friday, reported by The Times of India.

A bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, however, stated that it does not permit oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing, despite Chandrachud’s request.

Ranveer Allahbadia filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to merge multiple complaints from across India regarding his remarks on India’s Got Latent.

“I have assigned the bench, and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days," the CJI said when Chandrachud submitted that the Guwahati Police had summoned Allahbadia for questioning.

The Guwahati Police registered an FIR on February 10 against five YouTubers and content creators—Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia—for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Who is Abhinav Chandrachud ?