Five youngsters detained for firing metal pellets at executive’s residence in Oshiwara

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 15, 2025 03:01 PM IST

A group of young men were playing with an air pistol when one of them accidentally fired a shot at the bedroom window of a residence.

MUMBAI: Five persons were detained on Friday for allegedly firing metal pellets at the residence of a senior executive from a private company in Lokhandwala Complex, Oshiwara. The incident caused damages estimated at 25,000 to the glass and protection net at the window of the residence. Had the metal pellets struck a person, they could have resulted in serious injuries, including bruising, fractures, or even eye damage.

According to police, a group of young men were playing with an air pistol when one of them accidentally fired a shot at the bedroom window of the executive, who lives in an opposite building. The incident occurred at approximately 2:50 am on Friday.

A police officer from the Oshiwara police said a complaint was registered based on the statement of the resident.

The complainant was asleep when he was awakened by a loud thud. Upon investigation, he discovered that an object had shattered his bedroom’s glass window and mosquito net. On closer inspection, he found a metal pellet near the window.

Concerned about the origin of the pellet, the complainant and his wife looked around and noticed movement on the eleventh floor of Flora Building. Suspecting that the shot had been fired from there, they immediately approached the police.

A case has been registered under Sections 125 (Act Endangering Human Life or Personal Safety of Others) and 324(3) (Mischief Causing Damage to Property, Including Government or Local Authority Property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Following an inquiry, police determined that four teenagers from the opposite building had been playing with the air pistol, aiming at a bottle. However, they missed their target, and the metal pellet inadvertently travelled from the eleventh floor, striking at the executive’s residence and causing damages estimated at 25,000.

“We have issued notices to the individuals involved, instructing them to cooperate with the investigation. They have been allowed to go for now,” said an Oshiwara police official.

