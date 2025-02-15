Menu Explore
Chandigarh Police crack robbery case within hours, four arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 15, 2025 09:54 AM IST

The four youths had assaulted a labourer in Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, and snatched his wallet containing cash and important documents, before fleeing

Cracking a robbery case within hours, Chandigarh Police arrested four accused, including two teenagers.

The accused, identified as Satpal, alias Babu, 20, Aakash, alias Billa, 19, Angeed, alias Chaila, 19, and Rahul, 29, in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
The accused, identified as Satpal, alias Babu, 20, Aakash, alias Billa, 19, Angeed, alias Chaila, 19, and Rahul, 29, in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

The robbery was reported by Nasiruddin, a 37-year-old labourer residing in Hallomajra.

According to his complaint, he was present near the parking lot of Tu-Hi-Tu Mandir in Ram Darbar around 12.40 am on Wednesday night.

Four youths approached him from the railway tracks, assaulted him and snatched his wallet containing cash and important documents, before fleeing.

Acting promptly, police team identified the suspects based on descriptions provided by the victim. Within hours, the accused were apprehended, and the stolen wallet, along with cash and documents, was recovered.

The accused were identified as Satpal, alias Babu, 20, Aakash, alias Billa, 19, Angeed, alias Chaila, 19, and Rahul, 29.

They were produced in court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

