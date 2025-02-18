Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Supreme Court to hear YouTuber's plea to merge FIRs

Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised hor his jokes on India's Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s request to merge the various India’s Got Latent - related FIRs lodged against him in Mumbai and Assam’s Guwahati will be heard in the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday. The FIRs againt him have been filed after huge uproar over his obscene remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will likely take up the case....Read More

Ranveer Allahbadia is being represented by ex Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s son and senior lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud.

The controversy surrounding Allahbadia’s remarks snowballed into a legal battle, with cases filed against against the entire panel of the controversial episode including comedians Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, content creator Apoorva Mujhika aka the rebel kid, and YouTuber Asheesh Chanchalani. The producers of the show are also facing cases.

Ranveer Allahbadia police cases | Key Points