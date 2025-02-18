Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Supreme Court to hear YouTuber's plea to merge FIRs
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s request to merge the various India’s Got Latent - related FIRs lodged against him in Mumbai and Assam’s Guwahati will be heard in the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday. The FIRs againt him have been filed after huge uproar over his obscene remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will likely take up the case....Read More
Ranveer Allahbadia is being represented by ex Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s son and senior lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud.
The controversy surrounding Allahbadia’s remarks snowballed into a legal battle, with cases filed against against the entire panel of the controversial episode including comedians Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, content creator Apoorva Mujhika aka the rebel kid, and YouTuber Asheesh Chanchalani. The producers of the show are also facing cases.
Ranveer Allahbadia police cases | Key Points
- Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised twice for the remarks on Samay Raina’s show. In a recent post, he said that he is receiving death threats from people.
- Comedian Samay Raina said in a post that this row has been too much for him to handle and that he will cooperate with investigation agencies.
- Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as the rebel kid, has already appeared before the Mumbai police and recorded her statement.
- Samay Raina has deleted all the episodes of his popular show ‘India’s Got Latent’ from YouTube which had garnered millions of views.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Samay Raina asked by Maharashtra Cyber Cell to appear in person
Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Monday rejected comedian Samay Raina's request to record his statement virtually given he is currently in the US. Raina has been asked to make his statement in person on Tuesday, February 18.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Ranveer Allahbadia asked to appear before Maharashta Cyber Cell on Feb 24
The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued summons for Ranveer Allahbadia, directing him to appear before it on February 24. Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina has been asked to appear before the Cyber Cell on February 18.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Who is Abhinav Chandrachud? Ex-CJI’s son appearing for Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court
Abhinav Chandrachud is a practising attorney at the Bombay high court. He earned his LLB and BLS degrees from Government Law College, Mumbai, in 2008, where he was recognised with the Honourable Justice DP Madon Prize in Constitutional Law and was a Mumbai University rank-holder.
Furthering his education, Chandrachud obtained an LLM from Harvard Law School in 2009 as a Dana Scholar and later pursued JSM and JSD degrees at Stanford Law School, being honoured as a Franklin Family Scholar. Abhinav Chandrachud has never before argued a case before the Supreme Court during his father's term, despite his father's imposing position in the court.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Fresh summons by National Commission for Women
The National Commission for Women issued fresh summons to Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and other accused after they failed appear before the panel on February 17.
Ranveer Allahbadia has now been asked to appear on March 6 before the women's panel along with other accused including Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.
Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai summoned on March 11.
Ranveer Allahbadia police case Live: Ranveer Allahbadia out of contact with investigation agencies
According to the Mumbai and Guwahati Police, Ranveer Allahbadia is continuously out of contact with the investigation agencies. Maharashtra Cyber Department and Guwahati Police have filed an FIR against Ranveer, however the YouTuber Ranveer has not yet contacted the agencies.
Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them too. Maharashtra Cyber Department has ordered Ranveer to appear before it on the 24th Feb.