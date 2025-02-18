‘Perverted mind, parents will be ashamed’: SC on Ranveer Allahbadia row | Top quotes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrested to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka 'The Beer Biceps', in the cases registered against him for his remarks on the 'India's Got Latent' show. The Supreme Court slammed Ranveer Allahbadia for the use of "dirty, perverted" language on the India's Got Latent show. (File Image)

While the top court bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh granted him the interim order, it also condemned Allahbadia for what it described as "dirty" and "perverted" language.

FIRs have been registered against the podcaster in Mumbai, Guwahati and Jaipur for his 'derogatory' remarks regarding parents' sexual relationship on comedian Samay Raina's show.

The Supreme Court has also directed that no further FIR be registered with the respect to the same show, a Live Law report said.

The interim protection granted to Allahbadia is, however, subject to the condition that he joins the investigation. The top court has also given him liberty to approach the police for seeking protection against threats.

Notably, advocate Abhnav Chandrachud appeared in the apex court for representing the YouTuber.

Ranveer Allahbadia SC hearing | Top Quotes

The top court questioned advocate Chandrachud whether he was "defending" the kind of language used by Allahbadia on the show 'India's Got Latent'. The counsel, appearing for the YouTuber, did admit that he was "disgusted" by the language used but, questioned whether it stood to be perceived as a criminal offence.

Justice Surya Kant asked, "If this is not obscenity, then what is obscenity? See the language you are using! Is the judgment (in a case related to actor/content creator Apoorva Arora) a license to say whatever you want?"

In regards to advocate Chandrachud's argument that the second FIR filed against Allahbadia shows abuse of process, Justice Kant objected, asking him to show whether the contests of the case are the same as the first one. "It deals with two different kind of offenses. There has to be lack of responsibility...this type of condemnable behavior...it's not a question of an individual's morality," Justice Kant observed.

Ranveer Allahbadia got severely berated by the apex court. The bench said that by making the remarks he did on the show, he "insulted parents" as well. "There is something dirty in this person's mind that has been vomited by him through this program. Why the courts should favour him?"

Justice Kant, however, assured that the state will take care of the death threats that Allahbadia has claimed to have received. The top court further slammed the YouTuber, “If you can try to attain cheap publicity by saying these kind of things, there might be others also who might want to get cheap publicity by making threats.”

The Supreme Court severely berated 'The Beer Biceps' podcaster for his remarks and said, “The words which you have used, parents will feel ashamed. Sisters and daughters will feel ashamed. Entire society will feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind.”

Justice Surya Kant said that the top court is aware of "where he (Ranveer Allahbadia) has copied the question" from. "There are certain societies where they warn who are not supposed to watch the program...they maintain precautions," he remarked. Advocate Chandrachud also clarified that 'India's Got Latent' is a paid and locked show, as in for subscribers only. He said that the clip got leaked as some subscriber made a copy of the 10-second portion out of a 45-minute long show and posted it to social media.

Besides Allahbadia and Samay Raina, content creator Apoorva Mukhija and YouTube celebrities Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh were also part of the episode in question.

As Allahbadia's remarks went viral on social media, drawing severe ire from the public and political leaders alike, the podcaster and Samay Raina issued a public apology. In fact, Raina removed all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.