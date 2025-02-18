5 facts about Abhinav Chandrachud, lawyer representing Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped podcaster and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for his remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent'. The top court criticised Allahbadia for his vulgar remarks on the show, saying such behaviour should be condemned. But, the bench has granted him interim protection from arrest in the case and asked him to cooperate with the ongoing probe. Abhinav Chandrachud is representing Ranveer Allahbadia in the Supreme Court

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija.

In the Supreme Court, Allahbadia was represented by senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Here are 5 facts about Abhinav Chandrachud