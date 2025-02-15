Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apoorva Mukhija getting rape and death threats, claims friend

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija also appeared alongside Ranveer Allahbadia on the episode of ‘India’s Got Latent'. Her remarks sparked major controversy

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija is facing rape threats after her remarks, deemed objectionable, on comedian Samay Raina's now deleted YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent'.

Apoorva Mukhija is under fire over her controversial remarks at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent YouTube show.
Apoorva Mukhija is under fire over her controversial remarks at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent YouTube show.

Amid the controversy, Mukhija's close friend and content creator Rida Tharana has taken to Instagram to condemn the online threats to the controversy-hit influencer.

ALSO READ: India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina gets time till March 10 to record statement

While sharing a post that claimed that Apoorva Mukhija was being subjected to sexual assault threats, Tharana wrote,"I've never doubted that some people hate women simply for being women just for breathing, existing, loving themselves, and daring to grow. A woman could have the same issue as anyone else, but the fact that she's a woman always makes it worse. How do you ever feel safe when you're constantly threatened, scared for your life, and living in a country that was supposed to protect you?"

On Tuesday, the controversial episode of the show was removed by YouTube following orders from the central government. "India’s Got Latent", which started in June 2024, had aired 18 episodes till now.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia found himself at the centre of a major controversy after his comments on parents and sex on Raina's show went viral on social media Monday, sparking widespread criticism and police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.

Mukhija also appeared on the show, and was criticised for her remarks, deemed vulgar.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has already apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.

Mumbai Police record Apoorva Mukhija's statement

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police recorded the statements of four persons including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija in connection with the controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show "India's Got Latent".

ALSO READ: India's Got Latent row: What Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani told Mumbai police

In another development, Mukhija has been removed from the list of official ambassadors for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony set to take place in Rajasthan's Jaipur next month.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On