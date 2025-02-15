Apoorva Mukhija getting rape and death threats, claims friend

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija is facing rape threats after her remarks, deemed objectionable, on comedian Samay Raina's now deleted YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent'. Apoorva Mukhija is under fire over her controversial remarks at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent YouTube show.

Amid the controversy, Mukhija's close friend and content creator Rida Tharana has taken to Instagram to condemn the online threats to the controversy-hit influencer.

ALSO READ: India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina gets time till March 10 to record statement

While sharing a post that claimed that Apoorva Mukhija was being subjected to sexual assault threats, Tharana wrote,"I've never doubted that some people hate women simply for being women just for breathing, existing, loving themselves, and daring to grow. A woman could have the same issue as anyone else, but the fact that she's a woman always makes it worse. How do you ever feel safe when you're constantly threatened, scared for your life, and living in a country that was supposed to protect you?"

On Tuesday, the controversial episode of the show was removed by YouTube following orders from the central government. "India’s Got Latent", which started in June 2024, had aired 18 episodes till now.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia found himself at the centre of a major controversy after his comments on parents and sex on Raina's show went viral on social media Monday, sparking widespread criticism and police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.

Mukhija also appeared on the show, and was criticised for her remarks, deemed vulgar.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has already apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.

Mumbai Police record Apoorva Mukhija's statement

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police recorded the statements of four persons including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija in connection with the controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show "India's Got Latent".

ALSO READ: India's Got Latent row: What Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani told Mumbai police

In another development, Mukhija has been removed from the list of official ambassadors for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony set to take place in Rajasthan's Jaipur next month.