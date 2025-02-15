India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina gets time till March 10 to record statement

The Mumbai Police have given comedian Samay Raina time till March 10 to appear before them in a probe related to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', PTI reported on Saturday. Comedian Samay Raina.(Instagram/Samay Raina)

Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, landed in a major controversy over his remarks about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. At least two FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia and Raina — one in Assam and another in Mumbai.

An unidentified police official quoted by PTI said that Khar police have been unable to contact Allahbadia because his phone has been switched off. Teams of Mumbai and Assam Police had visited his residence earlier, only to find it locked.

The official added that Raina's lawyer met senior police officials seeking more time, saying that his client was in the United States.

On the lawyer's request, the police have given him until March 10 to appear before them to record a statement.

Allahbadia had also requested the Khar police to record his statement at his residence, but his request was turned down.

Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy

The Mumbai police have recorded the statements of eight persons, including Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchalani, and Allahbadia's manager, on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary. However, the city police have not registered any FIR in this connection.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with a case registered by it in this connection. They include those who participated in the show. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram recorded his statement with the agency. He was on the judges panel of Raina's show.

On February 10, Ranveer Allahbadia posted a public apology, admitting his “lack of judgement” while making the joke.

Samay Raina also deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views. Through his social media channels, Raina said that the recent events have “been a bit too much for him to handle” while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” Samay wrote.