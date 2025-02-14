Ex-WWE wrestler warns Ranveer Allahbadia amid India's got Latent row: ‘If I meet him anywhere…’

Former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar, also known as Sanga, has warned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who is at the centre of controversy over his remarks on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (left) and former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar.(X)

In a video posted on X, Gurjar has suggested that Ranveer should not be forgiven for his remarks and has urged authorities to take strict action against him.

“Whatever he did on the show, he cannot be forgiven for that. If we do not take action against him for his behaviour, then more people like him will say similar things. People like him have crossed all the limit. We should take legal action against people like him who are spoiling our society and religion by saying such things, so that the next generation can be saved. Freedom of speech doesn't mean that you can say anything…” Gurjar said in the video.

"…I don't want to use foul language. But If I meet him anywhere in Mumbai…no one, including his security, can save him from me for what he said on the show," the former WWE wrestler said.

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, landed in a major controversy over his remarks about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. At least two FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia and Raina — one in Assam and another in Mumbai.

A case was registered on Monday in Guwahati by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

Earlier this week, Ranveer Allahbadia posted a public apology, admitting to his lack of judgement while making the joke.

Samay Raina also deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views. Through his social media channels, Raina said that the recent events have been a bit too much for him to handle while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” Samay wrote.